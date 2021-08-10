Kitty Elaine Euton Pace has passed from this world to join her parents, Kenneth and Francis Euton and brother, Kenneth Euton Jr., in Heaven on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. She was born in Refugio on May 12, 1955. Kitty was a member of the First Baptist Church, Sinton, where she has lived for the last seven years. She was a member of the Sinton Nite Lions and loved helping others in need. She held the position of District Chairperson for World Services for the Blind.
Kitty is survived by sons, Manley E. and Matthew E. Pace. Her brothers are Charles (Susan) Euton, Tim (Dawn) Euton and Joel Euton. Her sisters are Connie (Thomas) Swartz and Terrisa (Kenneth) Cortines. She also has a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. with the funeral beginning at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021 at Moore Funeral Home, Refugio.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to World Service for the Blind or Sinton Nite Lions, 1662 Mooney Lane, Ingleside, Texas 78362-4630
Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 402 South Alamo Street, Refugio, Texas 78377 361-526-4334.