Kyle Glynn Morgan, owner of Morgan Mechanics and life-long resident of Woodsboro, Texas died on Wednesday morning, May 11th, 2022 at the age of 57 following a long illness.
Kyle is survived by his wife, Cherie Gunn Morgan of Refugio; his mother, Martha Morgan of Woodsboro, his children; Kourtney, Kelsey and Taylor “TK” Morgan of Woodsboro and Maycee and Bailee Wright of Refugio; two granddaughters, Ellie and Natalie; and two sisters, Vicky Dippel of Inez and Brenda Lamprecht (Gary) of Woodsboro. He was preceded in death by his father, Glynn Morgan.
Kyle was born in Refugio, Texas to Glynn and Martha Morgan on August 12th, 1964. He graduated from Woodsboro High School in 1982 and became an auto mechanic by trade. In 1992, he opened his own mechanic shop in Woodsboro where he devotedly serviced vehicles across Refugio County and beyond. His dedicated and relentless employee, Quintin Sikes, played a large part in making this business a huge success, but he was not only Kyle’s employee, but his friend and brother.
Kyle was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Woodsboro and, due to his heart and abilities, was often called upon by others in their time of need, which he routinely did for 30 years. Besides his total devotion to his family, children and Jesus, who were his reasons for existence, Kyle was an avid fisherman and bow hunter. He lived life to the fullest and never met a stranger. He was one of a kind and you always knew when he was present and exactly where he stood. If you had ever met him, you would never forget him.
Donations can be made to First Baptist Church Woodsboro and Hospice of South Texas.
Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 402 South Alamo Street; Refugio, Texas 78377