REFUGIO - Lametria Dawn Green, 42, passed away November 3, 2020. She was born August 28, 1978 to Cynthia Ann Green.
Lametria is survived by her mother, Cynthia Ann Green of Refugio; grandmother, Lilly Vell Noble Green of Refugio; son, Landon Scott Parson of Refugio; brothers, Benny Green of Refugio and Jarmar Green of Refugio; and aunt, Ire Mae Green of Dallas.
Visitation will be Friday, November 13, 2020 Moore Funeral Home Chapel from 6 to 8 p.m.
Services will be Saturday, November 14, 2020 Padilla Hall at 1 p.m. Burial to follow at Refugio Community Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Moore Funeral Home, Inc., 402 South Alamo, Refugio, Texas 78377, 361-526-4334.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.