Larry C. Gipson, 70, of Corpus Christi, died Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. HTC Gipson retired from the U.S. Navy in January 2000, having served for more than 27 years.
He was preceded in death by his father, Clyde C. Gipson.
Survivors include his wife, Nelia “Camo” Gipson of Corpus Christi; his mother, Ora Jones of Refugio; siblings, Ronnie Gipson and Janice Gipson-Jennings of College Station, Genice Gipson, Denise Randle and Luella Gipson-Torres of Refugio; and goddaughter, Molly A. Libowski.
The funeral service will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Moore Funeral Home chapel.
Burial will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at Coastal Bend State Cemetery in Corpus Christi.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Kidney Foundation or American Heart Association.
Arrangements are under the direction of Moore Funeral Home, Inc., Refugio.
