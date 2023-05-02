Larry Dean West was born on November 9, 1949, in Alice, Texas and died Saturday April 29, 2023, at the age of 73, with his family by his side.
He lived in several places after leaving Alice. He graduated from high school in Luling, Texas and attended Bee County College in Beeville, Texas. His first full time job was at Texas Parks as supervisor at Palmetto State Park in Gonzales, Texas. He moved to Corpus Christi, Texas where he worked for 13 years with Ajax Supply. His last place of residence was Woodsboro, Texas.
He is preceded by his parents, David E. West, and Mabel I West. He is survived by his wife Diana West and his two children, Charles West, and Monica Lynn Gonzales, three grandchildren, Aristeo Gonzales, Thomas H. Massey, and Mason A. Gonzales, and his brother and sister-in-law Jim and Suellen West.
He will be buried in La Rosa Cemetery in Woodsboro, Texas. Memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Woodsboro, Texas. Visitation will be Tuesday May 2, 2023, at Moore Funeral Home in Refugio, Texas from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. with funeral services on Wednesday May 3, 2023, at 2 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Woodsboro, Texas.
Arrangements entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, 402 S. Alamo St., Refugio, Texas 78377 361-526-4334