Laura Mae Whitmire, 72, of Refugio, passed away on Sunday, February 21, 2021. Laura Mae was born on February 23, 1948, to the late Walter and Authur Mae Garza.
Laura Mae Whitmire is survived by her two sons, Marion Eugene Whitmire and Michael Whitmire; two daughters, Mary Ann Frazier and Authur Mae Frazier; four brothers, Walter Robinson of Houston, Carlos Robinson of Houston, Russell Garza of California and Stanley Green of Refugio; three sisters, Ola Barefield of Pflugerville, Regina Robinson of Houston and Pamela Robinson of Florida. She has eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, February 27, at 1 p.m at Padilla Hall in Refugio. Burial to follow at Refugio Community Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Moore Funeral Home, 402 S. Alamo, Refugio, Texas 78377, 361-526-4334.