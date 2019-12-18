Lawrence Taylor Green, 71, of San Antonio, died Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019.
Mr. Green was born Oct. 28, 1948, in Refugio to John Green and Vernetta Isom.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife, Margie Boyd; three sons, Lawrence Boyd, Anthony Boyd and Alexander Boyd, all of San Antonio; a daughter, Frances Boyd of San Antonio; sisters, Shirley Lewis and Johnnie Green; and 12 grandchildren.
The funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 22, at Union Baptist Church in Refugio. Burial will follow at Refugio Community Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Moore Funeral Home, Inc., Refugio.
