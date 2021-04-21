Lee Ann Davis, 54, passed away April 17, 2021. She was born January 12, 1967, in Corpus Christi, Texas. She was preceded in death by her father, Ray Charles Davis; and son, Ryan Patrick Walker.
Survivors include her mother, Roberta Boenig Davis; sons, James Wesley (Ellen) Walker of New Braunfels, Chad Reagan (Tori) Walker of Woodsboro; daughter, Avery (Justin) Harper of New Braunfels; brother, Glenn Ray Davis (Stephanie Grant) of Woodsboro; sister, Rebecca (Garrett) Engelking of Bulverde and six grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday April 24, 2021, at Faith United Church in Woodsboro.
Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 402 South Alamo Street; Refugio, Texas 78377, 361-526-4334.