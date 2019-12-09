Leonardo Guerra Jr., 68, of Refugio, died Friday, Dec. 6, 2019.
Mr. Guerra was born Sept. 18, 1951, in Refugio to Romana R. and Leonardo Guerra Sr.
Survivors include his wife, Diana Guerra of Refugio; sons, Arthur (Fannie) Guerra of Wharton, Anthony (Melissa) Guerra of Victoria;a daughter, Angela “Bebe” (John Gomez) Guerra; brother, Jimmy Guerra of San Diego; sisters, Amelia Andrade and Maggie Garza, both of Refugio, Gloria Vecera of Mesquite and Lucinda Polk of Aransas Pass; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
A rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at Moore Funeral Home chapel.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at St. James Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Matt Garza, Mark Garza, Rene Garza Jr., Robert Ortiz, Toby Ortiz, Roland Cantu, Alex G. Andrade and Kristian J. Clausen.
Arrangements are under the direction of Moore Funeral Home, Inc., Refugio.
