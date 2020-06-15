Librada Quintanilla, 76, passed away June 12, 2020. She was born December 27, 1943, in Fowlerton, Texas. to the late Librado and Francisca Gutirrez.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Gavino Quintanilla; brother, Pete Santos Sr.; and daughter, Elicebeth Lisa Q. Lopez.
Survived by her sons, Relles Quintanilla of Refugio and Gavino Quintanilla Jr. of San Antonio; daughters, Yolanda Ortiz of Kyle, Anna Marie Quintanilla of Refugio and Connie Quintanilla of Refugio; brother, Jessus Santos of San Antonio; 17 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
A Rosary will be recited Tuesday, June 16, 2020, Moore Funeral Home chapel at 7 p.m.
Mass will be held Wednesday, June 17, 2020, Our Lady of Refuge Catholic Church at 10 a.m. Burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery
