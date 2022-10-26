Lillie Mae Niemann Horky was born into a farming family on May 2, 1935, in Orange Grove, Texas, and died Oct. 7, 2022, in San Antonio.
Lillie graduated salutatorian from Woodsboro High School in Woodsboro, Texas, in 1953 and graduated from the Texas College of Arts and Industries in 1957 with a degree in secondary education. She met her future husband Raymond “Ray” Horky in Flour Bluff, Texas, where they both taught. They married in 1959 and lived several years in Chicago, Illinois and Richardson, Texas. In 1974, they moved to San Antonio where Lillie had a career as a church secretary. She retired in 2001.
Lillie and Ray raised four children while enjoying movies, travels, plays and musicals, board and card games, church activities, and time with family and friends. Lillie was an avid reader, loved westerns and mysteries, and solved cryptogram word puzzles. A lifelong learner who was known for her big smile and remembering everyone’s name, she especially enjoyed studying Christian hymnody and the liturgical year as well as exploring the intersection of culture and faith.
Lillie was devoted to her immediate and extended family. She was very involved in her children’s activities as a room mother, PTA newsletter editor and Cub Scout den mother. She never missed a child’s performance, whether at a play, sporting event, music recital, school program or awards assembly. Later, she doted on her grandchildren and attended even more award ceremonies, sporting events, concerts and dance performances. More recently, she enjoyed visits and bingo with her great grandchildren. She was a staple at Niemann family reunions and was president of the reunion group for years.
For decades Lillie was an active member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in San Antonio where she served in a variety of worship roles and church council positions, led the women’s group, sang in the choir, attended Bible study, and helped organize numerous educational and social events. She served on the Lutheran synod’s conference outreach committee, presented Christian education workshops, and was one of 40 women from across the country who participated in a 1987 Lutheran cultural exchange program. Lillie held leadership roles in Church Women United of San Antonio and the Camelot I Neighborhood Association for several years. She was a volunteer usher at a local theater and helped organize her 50th high school reunion.
Lillie was preceded in death by her parents, B.J. and Anita Niemann, husband Ray, brother Harold Niemann, and other beloved family. She is survived by her children, Roger Horky, Laurel (and Rob) Malloy, Ryder (and Jeannie) Horky, and Anita Horky; grandchildren Anthony Malloy, Eric (and Kim) Malloy, Jacquelyne Horky, Ryan (and Lynette) Horky, and Juliet Horky; three great grandchildren; brother Charles “Baby” (and Cindy) Niemann; sister-in-law Joan Niemann; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service for Lillie will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at Peace Lutheran Church in Woodsboro, Texas. A graveside service at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Peace Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 1108, Woodsboro, TX 78393. Condolence messages may be sent to The Lillie Horky Family, c/o Anita Horky, P.O. Box 17787, Fort Worth TX 76102.