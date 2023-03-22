Linda Arlene Kelley Williams, age 83, went to be with our Lord on Saturday, March 18, 2023. Linda was born in Houston, Texas on July 28, 1939 to the late Berne (Tonky) Kelley and Alice Louise Kelley.
Linda graduated from Refugio High School in 1958, and attended business school thereafter. She married the love of her life, Jimmy McDowell Williams soon after. Together, they raised three children; daughter, Kelley Williams Harrell (husband Tony, deceased), daughter, Allison Williams Kelley (fiancé, Larry), and son, Chad McDowell Williams (wife, Donna). She has three siblings; Jack Butler Kelley (deceased), Mark David Kelley (wife, Angie), and Dina Kelley Dornburg (husband, Stuart).
Linda worked many jobs in the insurance industry, oilfield industry, and as Justice of the Peace for Refugio County. Linda and Jimmy also owned and managed, 2J’s Restaurant, in Refugio, Texas for about 10 years. Linda was a woman of many talents, including sewing (she made most of our clothes growing up and in our later years, sewed all of our prom dresses and also sewed clothing for her grandchildren). She was an amazing cook and we all have fond memories of her Thanksgiving dinners. Linda was so generous and dedicated her time and love to her family.
A celebration of Linda’s life will be held on Tuesday, March 28, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Moore Funeral Home in Refugio, Texas.
Linda is survived by her three children, eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, and her brother and sister.
Arrangements entrusted to Moore Funeral Home