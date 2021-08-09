Linda Jenette Ortiz-Jaramillo went to be with the Lord Aug. 6, 2021, at the age of 62. She was born in Refugio on May 7, 1959, to the late Pilo and Santos Ortiz.
Visitation will be held Monday, Aug. 9, 2021 from 6 to 8 pm at Padilla Hall, 106 Fairgrounds Road, Refugio.
The funeral service will be held Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Padilla Hall with interment to follow at La Rosa Cemetery, Church Hill Road, Woodsboro.
Honoring her as pallbearers will be Javier Andrade, Fabian Andrade, Devon Tilley, Joshua Zapata, Hector Jaramillo, Chris Tilley and Victor Flores. Honorary pallbearers are Aiden Flores, Austin Flores, Axton Flores, Ventus Zapata, Xavier Lopez and Markosrey Torres.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Johnny Ortiz.
She is survived by her husband of 22 years, Richard Zapata; children, Monica (Arturo) Trevino, Michael Ray (Sandra) Lopez, Marcus Torres, Melissa Jaramillo and John Manuel (Joe Williamson) Jaramillo; step children, Richard Zapata Jr., Eric (Sarah Danko) Zapata and Joshua (Liz) Zapata; siblings, Lena (Jessica Escamilla) Ortiz, Joe (Sheri) Ortiz, Pilar (Gloria) Ortiz, Isabel Corona and Alesia (Javier) Rodriguez; 13 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two step grandchildren; six grand fur babies and her puppy companion, Zaylee.
Linda was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved spending time with her family and hearing people laugh. She enjoyed shopping, eating Chinese food, watching crime shows and scary movies.
