Lois Ann Moore, 86, passed away July 24, 2020. She was born December 8, 1933 in Rockport, Texas to the late Theodore Roosevelt and Jettie Olga McLester.
Lois is survived by her daughter, Tina (Santos) Aguirre of Refugio; son, Teddy (Robin) Moore of Skidmore; brother-in-law, Joe Cruz of Rockport; sister, Patsy (Pee-Wee) Parr of Rockport; 14 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held Thursday, July 30, 2020, LaRosa Cemetery at 2 p.m.
Pallbearers are Matthew Aguirre, Robert Aguirre, David Vargas, Marcus Martinez, Nicholas Aguirre and Ashley Jackson.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Golden Crescent CASA or Pet Assistance Association of Beeville.
(1) entry
Mrs. Moore was a beautiful soul. I will always remember our trip to the Cookie Cutter Convention in Colorado in 2018. We traveled for 2 weeks with my Grandmother Doris M. Pfeil. They were dear friends. It is because of Mrs. Moore that I developed A love for Pink Milk Glass. She told me stories of how she acquired her pieces from her beloved husband and family and to this day, when I am in an antique store, I look for Pink Milk Glass. I will cherish the time we spent with Mrs. Moore. May she Rest In Peace with our Heavenly Father and her loved ones who joined Him before her. My condolences to her family, Jamie Foutz
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.