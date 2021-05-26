Loretta Capistran, 53, passed away May 23, 2021. She was born June 7, 1968, in Refugio.
She is survived by her mother, Alicia Longoria Capistran; daughter, Brittney Capistran; sons, Brandon (Chelsey) Capistran and Brian Ramirez; brothers, Larry Capistran, Louis Capistran, Lee Capistran and David Capistran; sister, Dalmeta Flores; grandchildren, Layton Garza, Kayden Garza, Mackenzie Ramirez and Weston Wendel.
A visitation will be held Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Moore Funeral Home from 6 to 8 p.m.
Arrangements entrusted to Moore Funeral Home Inc., 402 S. Alamo Street, Refugio, Texas 78377, 361-526-4334.