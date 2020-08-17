REFUGIO – Louis T. Lopez, 81, passed away August 14, 2020. He was born April 17, 1939 in Woodsboro.
Louis was preceded in death by his parents, Rufino Lopez and Guadalupe Turribate; brothers, Richard “RT” Lopez, Alfredo Lopez, Jose Lopez Sr.; sister, Serveda Lopez Villegas.
Survivors include his wife, Elena “Nena” Lopez; sons, Louis Lopez Jr. and Jesse Castillo; daughters, Cathy Ann (Gabriel Acevedo) and Stephanie “Buffy” (Jesse) Cordova; brother, Jesse Lopez; sisters, Juana Lopez, Margaret Gonzales and Francis Garza; 9 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren.
A rosary will be recited Monday, August 17, 2020, Moore Funeral chapel at 7 p.m.
Graveside services will be Tuesday, August 18, 2020, St. Bernard Cemetery at 10 a.m.
Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc., 402 South Alamo Street; Refugio, Texas 78377, 361-526-4334.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.