Lucia Perez Mascorro (Momo), 101, of Refugio, died Thursday, January 27, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was born September 28, 1920 in Berclair,Texas to Leonardo and Manuela Perez.
Preceded in death by her husband, Jesus B. Mascorro, a daughter, Diane Haynes, her parents, four brothers Sylvester, Abel, Reynaldo, Steve, and one sister Maria Gonzales.
Survivors include: three sons, J.B. Mascorro (Inelda), Romulo Mascorro (Rachel) of Refugio, and Oscar Mascorro of Blanconia; two daughters, Dora Cantu of Victoria, and Ida Turner (Gary) of Refugio; 12 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Tuesday February 1, 2022 at 5 p.m., followed by a rosary at 7 p.m. at Moore Funeral Home chapel in Refugio. Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, in Refugio.
Pallbearers will be: Chris Cantu, Jeremy Mascorro, Matthew Mascorro, Michael Firova, Erik Dennis, Richard Mascorro Jr. Honorary pallbearers: grandchildren, great-grandchildren, Abel Perez, Carlos Cantu Jr., David Perez, Gary Lott, Jimmy Haynes, Joe (Neto) Perez, Mick O’Brien, Mondo Perez, Richard Curtis, Richard Mascorro.
If you're joining us in this celebration, feel free to follow COVID guidelines.
