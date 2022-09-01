Lucille “Lou” Anna Frey Gumm passed away peacefully in her home 1 day after her 100th birthday. She was born in Frey, LA on August 29, 1922. She was the daughter and first born four children of the late Tony and Ruth Frey.
Lou was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Gumm, her son Danny Gumm and her grandson JT Gumm.
She is survived by six remaining children, Pam Larimore (husband, Mark Larimore), Randy Gumm (wife, Sharon Gumm), Cindy Cox (husband, Mike Cox), Patti Bingham (husband, Ron Bingham), Brenda Gumm and Bryan Gumm (wife, Linda Gumm). She is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren.
Raised a devout Catholic in southern Louisiana, Lou lived her early life there until she married Jack Gumm in 1945 and moved to Refugio, TX. While supporting her husband’s ambitious ventures and raising seven children, Lou still found time for a scotch & water and good conversation every now and then. Not long after her Jack’s passing in 1984, she moved to Victoria where she lived the remainder of her life. She liked to visit her brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews in Louisiana as often as possible. She also liked to hit the casinos while she was there, slot machines were her favorite and she was determined to hit a big jackpot. She never did hit a jackpot, much to her frustration, but it sure wasn’t for lack of effort and persistence!
Lou was a force of will and personality, she was a strong and steely brace for her entire family and many friends. Her feisty brand of humor and shrewd outlook on things will be greatly missed by everyone she touched.
The family would like to acknowledge and express deep gratitude to the special and remarkable ladies that helped tend to Lou during her final weeks. She was able to receive many loving visitors and create beautiful lasting memories in her home of 34 years, where she was most comfortable and peaceful. This would not have been possible without the great compassion and dedicated care of Jamie Camacho, Megan Preather, Mimi Pena, Martha Sague and Stephanie Kehoe.
All services will be held in Refugio, TX. On Friday there will be a viewing from 5-7, with a rosary immediately following at Moore Funeral Home. Saturday, Father Bill will say a funeral mass at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Refuge Catholic Church, burial with follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Jake Gumm, Darrell Cox, Shelby Albrecht, Jack Gumm, Josh Lebar, Jeff Viktorin, Collin Murray and Andy Werner. Honorary pallbearers: Chad Williams, Brad Thompson, Darren “Lucky” Gerloff, Dale Morris, Arlen Walker, John Ford, J.W. Dierringer.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Harbor Hospice of Victoria, TX.
Arrangements entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, 402 S. Alamo St., Refugio, Texas 78377; 361-526-4334