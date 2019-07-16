Luella Mackey, 87, of Refugio, died Tuesday, July 9, 2019.
Mrs. Mackey was born Sept. 1, 1931, to Leo and Lottie Viola Fortenberry.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Roberta Lou Tyus; grandson, William Robert Tyus; brothers, Larry Howard Fortenberry, Sam Loften Fortenberry, Cecil Ray Fortenberry and Larry Joe Fortenberry; and sisters, Lovie Jo Haney, Lottie Vernell Gillespie and Virginia Faye Lamprecht.
Survivors include her husband, Robert Mackey of Refugio; son-in-law, Bill Tyus of San Marcos; daughter, Susan Reilly of Portland; brother, Jerry Fortenberry of Victoria; sisters, Linda Niemann and Mary Rippstein, both of Woodsboro; grandchildren, Johnathon Tyus, Michael Tyus, Brianna Tyus, Melissa Maxey and Trey Reilly; and nine great-grandchildren.
Visitation was held from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 14, at Moore Funeral Home chapel.
The funeral service was conducted at 10 a.m. Monday, July 15, at the First Baptist Church in Woodsboro. Burial followed at Oakwood Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Trey Reilly, Johnathon Tyus, Michael Tyus, Chris Niemann, Brian Niemann and Jeremy Fortenberry.
Arrangements were entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Refugio.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.