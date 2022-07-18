Mrs. Luz Elida Rivas McDade, 92, of Refugio, Texas, died at the Westminster Towers Health Center Thursday, June 30, 2022. Mrs. McDade was born in Refugio, Texas on July 24, 1929. She was the eldest of 4 children born to Mr. Nicolas Rivas and Librada Capistran Rivas.
She was preceded in death in 2004 by her husband of 47 years, Charles Lewis McDade Jr., born in 1924 in Union, SC. Also preceding her in death were her third brother, Reynaldo Rivas (Karen); granddaughter, Brittany; great-grandson, CJ; and great-granddaughter, Jalene.
Luz is survived by her four children, Carlos (Kathy), Lance (Robin), Clinton (Kelly) and Cathy (George); nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and her brothers, Bevian (Evila) and Wally (Rachel) Rivas.
A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held on Sunday, July 24, 2022 in Rock Hill, SC. There will be a private burial at the Rosemont Cemetery in Union, SC. If you would like to leave a tribute or share a story, please follow this link: https://luz-rivas-mcdade.forevermissed.com.
Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel is assisting the McDade family and condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.