Lydia Rebecca “Becky” Miller, 64, of Refugio, died Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
Ms. Miller was born Aug. 11, 1955, in Texas City to Emmy Lou and Willie Lee Miller III.
She was preceded in death by two children, Jessica and Christopher; her parents; brother, Willie Lee “Pete” Miller IV; and sister-in-law, Susan Miller.
Survivors include two brothers, Ben (Elaine) Miller of Marion, Alabama, and David (Daelin) Miller of Corpus Christi.
There will not be a service.
Arrangements are under the direction of Moore Funeral Home, Inc., Refugio.
