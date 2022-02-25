M.C. Love, Jr., 91, passed away February 23, 2022. He was born April 12, 1920, in Ardmore, Oklahoma to the late Charles Sr. and Lois Morgan Love. M.C. was retired from the oilfield and served in the United State Navy. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife Adela Love; son Michael Love. Survived by his sons Dale Love of Gunice, LA, Mitch Love of Refugio and John Love of Refugio; daughters Stephanie Love and Amber Love Kaufold; stepdaughters BeBe Castellano, Cindy Mastrantonio, Lisa Hinston and Diane VanDyke and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held Sunday, February 27, 2022, Oakwood Cemetery at 2:00 p.m.
Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc 402 south alamo street: Refugio, Texas 78377 (361)526-4334
