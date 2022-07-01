Magdalena D. Menchaca (Maggie), age 87, passed away 6/28/2022. Born to the late Jose and Concepcion De La Paz in Kerrville, TX, Maggie was one of 11 siblings.
She is survived by her ex-husband, Benny. Also survived by her three children: Danny, Patricia (Adam), Gary (Lydia), 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren and her beloved dog, Chula. She is also survived, by sister, Alicia Cantu and brothers, Cris and Antonio De La Paz.
She learned a strong work ethic at a very young age that she carried with her throughout her life. Up until a year ago she did her own gardening and was proud of her beautiful flowers. She was so creative and made many gifts for many people. Although she had very little, she gave to many charities. She was a loving and caring lady who loved God above all else.
She will be missed by many but will stay in our hearts and memories forever. Special thanks to Emilio and Lucy Perez, our neighbors, who were always there for her over the years, Cruz Garcia (caregiver) and Sheriff Pinky Gonzales for all his help over these last couple of years.
Visitation will be Saturday July 9th at Moore Funeral Home, 402 S. Alamo St., Refugio, TX from 8:30 a.m. till 9:30 a.m. Burial service will be at St. Bernard Cemetery, Wood Ave, Woodsboro, Texas. Pallbearers are Kristopher Gonzales, Benjamin Menchaca, Steve Pierce, Michael Candelmo, John Menchaca, and Randy Jaso. Honorary pallbearers are Erica M. Volkmer, Kristen Pierce, Isabella Menchaca, and Sam Cruz.
Arrangements entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, 402 S Alamo, Refugio, Texas 78377, 361-526-4334