Magdalena Gonzalez, 88, passed away September 7, 2022. She was born May 29, 1933, to the late Higinio Carrizal and Tibarcia Castillo.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Jose R. Gonzalez and sons Ramiro Gonzales and Juan Gonzalez. She is survived by her children Robert (Sylvia) Gonzalez, Jose Gonzalez, Janie (Jesse) Martinez, Maria Martinez, Carmen (Margarito) Arzola, Margarita (Crispen) Jaramillo and Christela Gonzalez; 22 grandchildren, 46 great grandchildren, 13 great-great grandchildren.
A rosary will be held Sunday, September 11, 2022, Moore Funeral Home Chapel at 7:00 p.m. Mass will be held Monday, September 12, 2022, St. Therese Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Old St. Marys Cemetery -Bayside. Services by Moore Funeral Home, Inc.