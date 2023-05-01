Manuel Brown fell asleep in death on April 26, 2023. He was surrounded by his wife and kids at home.
He leaves behind his wife of 46 years, Arlene Brown; son, Christopher M. Brown; daughter, Deven L. Brown Falcon; grandkids, Tyler Falcon, Charisma Brown, Chris Brown Jr., Caytlin Brown, Chandler Brown and Brody Falcon; 1 sister, Joni Van Ness; 2 brothers, Joe Brown Jr., and Adriel Brown; 6 nieces and 3 nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Mary Helen Brown and Joe Brown Sr, both of Refugio.
Services will be held at the Expo Center at 2:00 p.m. on May 13.