Manuel Brown

Manuel Brown fell asleep in death on April 26, 2023. He was surrounded by his wife and kids at home.

He leaves behind his wife of 46 years, Arlene Brown; son, Christopher M. Brown; daughter, Deven L. Brown Falcon; grandkids, Tyler Falcon, Charisma Brown, Chris Brown Jr., Caytlin Brown, Chandler Brown and Brody Falcon; 1 sister, Joni Van Ness; 2 brothers, Joe Brown Jr., and Adriel Brown; 6 nieces and 3 nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Mary Helen Brown and Joe Brown Sr, both of Refugio.

Services will be held at the Expo Center at 2:00 p.m. on May 13.

