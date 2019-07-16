Manuela Guerra, 88, of Refugio, died Wednesday, July 10, 2019.
Ms. Guerra was born March 5, 1931, to Enocencio and Flavia Guerra.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include two brothers, Louis (Angie) Guerra of Fort Worth and Joe Guerra of Refugio; five sisters, Severa Garcia of Arlington, Sophie (Manuel) Rodriguez, Josephine Reyna and Mary Barraza, all of Refugio, and Lucy Hernandez of Aransas Pass; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A rosary was recited at 7 p.m. Monday, July 15, at Moore Funeral Home chapel.
The funeral Mass was celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, at St. James Catholic Church. Burial followed at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Chris Barraza, Isreal Barraza, Rene Reyna, Rodney Reyna, Russell Howe and Vidal Guevara.
Arrangements were entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Refugio.
