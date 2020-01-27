Margaret Lucy Garza Bowman, 55, of Rockport, died Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020.
Ms. Bowman was born Feb. 12, 1964, in Port Lavaca to Irene and the late Pedro V. Garza.
She was preceded in death by her father; and sister, Rebecca Garcia.
Survivors include her companion, Timothy Graham of Rockport; three daughters, Tamara Rangel and Madasyn Bowman, both of Rockport, and Tiffani Bowman of Corpus Christi; a son, Jasper Graham of Rockport; four grandchildren; her mother; three sisters; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Fulton Community Church in Fulton.
Arrangements are under the direction of Guardian Funeral Home, Corpus Christi.
