Margie Jo Murphy, 84, of Refugio, died Friday, March 6, 2020.
Mrs. Murphy was born June 14, 1935, in San Antonio to Margaret and Harry Bradley. She was a member of the church choir. Her hobbies included arts and crafts.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Johnny Murphy.
Survivors include her children, Brad (Janie) Murphy, Lori (Patrick) Murphy Veteto and Mitch Murphy; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; her sister, Ellen Ellison; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 13, at Moore Funeral Home followed by a rosary being recited there at 7 o’clock.
The funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at Our Lady of Refuge church in Refugio. Burial to follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Moore Funeral Home, Inc., Refugio.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.