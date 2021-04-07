Maria Rivera, was born on a ranch between Woodsboro and Refugio. Her parents decided that Refugio would be their home. Maria had a twin brother named Carlos. She and Carlos were always together. Carlos had an accident early in life. In Maria’s final days, she would often mention that she was ready to join her brother in heaven. Maria was determined to reach her 101st birthday and she did just that. During her birthday celebration she was surrounded by loved ones as a Mariachi band serenaded her. Although she was not able to speak, she was able to acknowledge her family as they sat by her side. It was during this time that her spirit would rise to heaven. Maria “Mary” Rivera passed away on Saturday, April 3, 2021.
She is survived by her two children, Eva Rivera and Matthew Rivera. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Lisa Rivera, Victoria Colon, Alexandra Rivera and Matthew Rivera Jr. and six great-grandchildren, Dominic Colon, Anthony Ragsdale, Evan Ragsdale, Nicholas Rivera, Christian Colon and Alexander Colon.
She was preceded in death by her father, Juan Trevino; mother, Carlota Jaso Trevino; sisters, Eva Trevino, Ofelia Trevino and Flavia Serata; brothers, Juan Trevino and Abel Trevino and husband, Alfredo Rivera.
Pallbearers were Matthew Rivera, Dominic Colon, Anthony Ragsdale, Evan Ragsdale, Nicholas Rivera and Renee Rodriguez.
A rosary was recited at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at Moore Funeral Home chapel.
A Mass was celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at St. James Catholic Church. Burial followed at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Services were entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc., Refugio. 402 S. Alamo, Refugio, Texas 78377, 361-526-4334.