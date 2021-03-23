Maria S. Flores, 79, passed away March 19, 2021. She was born June 12, 1941 in Refugio to the late Luis and Concepcion Lopez Serrano.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Lino Flores. Maria is survived by her daughter, Stella Flores of Woodsboro; son, Mario Flores of Maryland; brother, Luis Serrano of Las Vegas, Nevada; sister, Lupe Flores of Bayside and two grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Frank Flores, Jose Flores, Frank Briseno, Daniel Briseno, Joaquin Flores and Raul Flores.
A rosary will be recited Wednesday, March 24, at Moore Funeral Home chapel at 7 p.m. Mass will be held Thursday, March 25, at St. Therese Catholic Church at 11 a.m. Burial to follow at St. Bernard Cemetery.
Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home Inc, 402 South Alamo Street; Refugio, Texas 78377 361-526-4334