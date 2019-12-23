Maria Sylvia Elizalde, 83, of Bayside, died Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.
Mrs. Elizalde was born March 19, 1936, in Refugio.
Survivors include her husband, Ricardo P. Elizalde; a son, Richard “Richie Boy” Elizalde; daughters, Diana “DeDe” Elizalde Rangel and Ada Elizalde Cantu; 12 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.
A prayer service will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at Moore Funeral Home chapel.
The funeral service will be conducted there at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28. Burial will follow at Old St. Mary’s Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Moore Funeral Home, Inc., Refugio.
