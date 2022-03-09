Marian Sanderson Callaway, 86, of Refugio, TX, passed away peacefully, March 03, 2022, with her daughters by her side.
She was born December 07, 1935, in Hutchinson, KS, a daughter of the late Vernon & Margaret Sanderson.
Marian was preceded in death by one sister, Dorothy Denney and two brothers, William “Billy” Sanderson and George “Denny” Sanderson.
Marian worked for the San Patricio County Clerk’s office for many years. Upon retiring, she continued to be the true testimony of “walk in faith”. She truly adored her family. Her inability to pass judgement allowed her to love so many unconditionally. Marian was the light in the darkness. She encouraged everyone to see the good. To know her was to know the goodness of God.
Marian is survived by two daughters, Dana Adams (Bobby) of Refugio, TX and Jamie Wendel (Michael) of Refugio, TX; six grandchildren, Breka McKinney (Burl), Mallory Hibbert (Dustin), Claire Wendel, Bo Ray Adams (Landry), Samantha Wendel & Brent Wendel; eight great-grandchildren, Addilyn, Mimma, Mia, Emmy, Weston, Cora, Camille & Lyla; one brother, Delbert Sanderson of Hobbs, NM & one sister, Nancy Ross of Aztec, NM. She also leaves many other family members & friends who will sadly miss her.
The family plans to hold a memorial service, at Moore Funeral home, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., on April 09, 2022.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that you spend more time with your family, love unconditionally and always find the good as Marian did.
We would like to encourage any donations to be given to: Hospice of South Texas in Victoria, TX.
Arrangements entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, 402 S. Alamo, Refugio, Texas 78377; 361-525-4334