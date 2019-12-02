Mariano Elizalde Ortega , 66, of Woodsboro, died Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Victoria.
Mr. Ortega was born Jan. 21, 1953, to Eleno and Margarita Elizalde Ortega. He worked in farming during his younger years and later worked for Smith Services, LLC. for more than 40 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include four sisters, Genoveva Ortega, Carmen Ortega, Ofelia Canchola and Santos Ortega; six nephews; and six nieces.
A rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at St. Therese Catholic Church.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated there at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5. Burial will follow at St. Bernard Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Adam Canchola, Gary Canchola, Jason Garza, Roy Cisneros, Robert Vega, Eddie Vega, Gilbert Vega, David Vega and Raul Flores.
Honorary pallbearers are Adam “Bubba” Canchola, Jordan Garza, Camryn Collins, Joe Perez, Mark Kenne, Brian Kenne, Roger Kenne, Santigo “Chago” Cantu, Elix Ortiz and Cathy Linney.
Arrangements are under the direction of Moore Funeral Home, Inc., Refugio.
Really going to miss you. RIP Mariano
