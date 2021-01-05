Marinella Brown, affectionately known as Nella or Memommy to family and friends, peacefully went to be with her Lord on Friday, December 18, in Athens, Texas. She was born in Star City, Arkansas, the fourth of ten children, to Clifton B. and Ollie Ann (née Miller) Owen. She graduated as the 1934 class president and valedictorian of Raymondville High School and attended college at Texas A&I, now Texas A&M, in Kingsville, Texas. She returned home to Raymondville, Texas, where she met and married Charles E. Brown in 1936, and where all three children were born. Assignments in law enforcement moved the family to Harlingen, Hallettsville, Beeville and Refugio, Texas. She was a homemaker, devoted Christian, PTA mom, prom dress maker, cheerleader mom, Little League and Boy Scout supporter.
Mrs. Brown also served as Associate Tax Collector in the Refugio County Tax Collector’s office where she worked on their first computers. When husband, Charlie Brown, retired from the Refugio County Sheriff’s Office after 20 years, the couple retired in 1976 to Athens, Texas. Mr. Brown passed away in 1981 after heart surgery in Houston, Texas. Marinella enjoyed her forty years in Athens. She was an avid golfer at the Athen’s Country Club where she won numerous awards. Other favorite activities were quilting, singing, and attending Sunday School as a devoted member of the First Baptist church, playing games, especially Rummikub with family and working jigsaw and crossword puzzles. For years, she enjoyed helping count votes on Election Day.
However, family was her main focus. Her happiest days were welcoming each new grandchild, participating in their activities and continually supporting them all the way to college. Every two years she always looked forward to the multi- generational family gatherings at Miller/Owen reunions. A most special memory was her three- week summer tour in Europe with all of her six sisters. In 2018, on her 102nd birthday, Athens Mayor Monte Montgomery, declared November 30 as Marinella Brown Day in Athens at a celebration given by Arabella Senior Living...in which she promptly demonstrated her still- steady putting skills.
She is survived by two daughters, Judy Mau and husband Don in Colorado Springs, Colorado and Nancy Williamson and husband Don of Athens, Texas; son Charles Brown Jr. in San Antonio, Texas; five grandchildren, Wesley Mau and wife Shannon, Melissa Mau Travins and husband Luke, Wendy Williamson Nakfoor and husband Bruce, Mimi Williamson Marix and husband Todd, Molly Williamson Montgomery and husband Andrew; great- grandchildren Luke and Tucker Travins, Lily, Josie, and Woodrow Mau, Grey and Garrett Nakfoor, Charlie and Hudson Marix, Mae, Drew, and Collins Montgomery; her youngest sister, Maedelle Causby in Dallas, Texas; and many nieces, and nephews.
Always positive, gentle, respectful and kind, she was dearly loved by all her family, and those who knew her well. The family wants to thank all the dedicated caregivers at Arabella and Genesis HospiceCare for their kindness and special help. Due to the present health crisis, the family will have a memorial celebration in the near future for all friends and family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.