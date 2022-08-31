Marion Allen Shaw, 82, passed away on Friday, August 26, 2022. He was born July 20, 1940 in Refugio, Texas to the late Noel B. and Frances Mitchell Shaw.
Marion is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Paula Mae Shaw; brothers, James Monroe Shaw, Noel B. Shaw, Charles Edward Shaw; and sister, Mildred Shaw.
Survivors include three daughters, Debra Terrell of McKinney, Renee Shaw of Dallas, Francis Shaw of Dallas; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Friday, September 2, 2022 Moore Funeral Home Chapel from 9:00 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. Services will began shortly after, at 11:00 a.m. Burial to follow at Refugio Community Cemetery.
Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 402 South Alamo Street; Refugio, Texas 78377 (361)526-4334