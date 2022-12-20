Mark Anthony Martin, age 61, tragically passed away on December 12th 2022.
He was preceded in death by his parents Lawrence and Grace Annette Martin, and two brothers Lawrence Jr. and Anthony Martin. He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Deborah Patterson Martin, his son David (Amanda) Martin, his daughter Nicole Martin, and two granddaughters, Gracelynn Annette and Madison Alyse Martin. He also leaves behind his siblings Michael (Mildred) Martin, Mary Daubek, Paul Martin, Therese (Steve) O’Connell and numerous nieces and nephews.
Rosary will be held at Moore Funeral Home in Refugio, Texas on Friday, January 6th at 6:30 p.m.. Funeral services will be held at Our Lady of Refugio on January 7th at 10:00 a.m.. We welcome you to wear Refugio Bobcat colors in honor of his beloved alma mater.