REFUGIO – Martha Rechell Herron, 60, passed away October 28, 2020. She was born October 31, 1959 in Refugio, to the late Elzie Albert and Beulah Mae Bonner.
She is survived by her brothers, Charles Bonner and Larry Bonner, both of Bay City; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Padilla Hall at 1 p.m.
Arrangements are under the care of Moore Funeral Home, Inc., 402 South Alamo, Refugio, Texas, 361-526-4334.
