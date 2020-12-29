Martha Seeger Lamson, 94, passed away at her home near Woodsboro Dec. 18, 2020 after declining health of natural causes. She was born in Breckinridge, Texas to William Frederick and Lady Warren Seeger on March 31, 1926.
She was preceded in passing by her husband, Charles W. “Bill” Lamson; her sister, Jo “Jodie” Frances Leecraft; and two sons-in-law, Bob Bartz and David Murray.
Surviving her are her three children and one daughter in law; Whit and Elizabeth Lamson of Corpus Christi, Texas, Jeffrey Bartz of Spicewood, Texas and Jill Murray of Woodsboro, Texas; two grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Martha grew up in the oilfields of north Texas until, with her parents, moving to Corpus Christi in 1942. She graduated from Corpus Christi High School (now Miller H.S.) in 1943. She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with an Art degree and a minor in Journalism in 1947.
While helping raise three children and being supportive of her husband’s pursuits, she made time for her greatest passions, art and writing. Throughout her adult life, she produced several hundred fine quality works of pictorial art and sculpture. She was an active member of the Art Center of Corpus Christi from the 1970s to the 2000s, displaying numerous works and winning many awards. She was working on pastels until the last few months of her life.
From 1961 to the early 1970s she taught Art and English at schools in Sinton and Odem and Refugio High School. She contributed columns to the Refugio County Press newspaper which led to the long running column “Gladly”. In 1987, she launched her own newspaper, the Refugio County Advantage and upon acquiring the County Press merged the papers into the Refugio County Advantage Press.
After retiring from the newspaper business in the mid 1990s, she continued with numerous writing projects including a self-published children’s novel and a novel she was working on until a few months before her passing.
Services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at the First Baptist Church of Woodsboro at 10:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Crown Hospice of Victoria or a donation of your choice.
Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, 402 South Alamo, Refugio, Texas 78377, 361-526-4334.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.