Martina Garcia Padilla, age 90, died peacefully at her home in Refugio, Texas on Wednesday August 3, 2022. She was born in Cuero, Texas on May 25, 1932 to the late Desivero Garcia and Marie Rivas.
She is survived by her husband of 34 years Mario Martinez; her sister Connie Garcia Ramero of Killeen, Texas; her son Henry Valenzuela (wife Leslie) of Victoria, Texas and her son Victoriano Valenzuela (wife Tricia) of Victoria, Texas. She is also survived by her grandchildren Kevin Valenzuela, Michelle Avery, Sean Valenzuela, Erica Espinoza and Victoria Uresti as well as her step grandchildren Crystal Moya, Ryan Fritz, Austin Fritz, Dusty Chaney, Laci Chaney and several great grandchildren.
Martina is preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Isidro and Joe Garcia; her sisters Olivia Conchola and Santos Garza and step sister SanJuana Garcia Rodriguez.
Visitation was on Monday, August 8, 2022 from 1:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Moore Funeral Home in Refugio, Texas. Rosary followed at 7:00 p.m. Funeral mass was held at St. James Church in Refugio, Texas at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday August 9, 2022.
Pallbearers were Kevin Valenzuela, Sean Valenzuela, Morris Avery, Alfred Valenzuela, Juan Fiscal and Eddie Martinez.
Arrangements entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, 402 S. Alamo, Refugio, Texas 78377; 361-526-4334