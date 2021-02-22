Mary Ann Espinosa, 60, passed away Feb. 11, 2021. She was born Sept. 14, 1960, in Refugio. She was a pharmacy tech for 20 plus years, dedicated mom and friend and loved with all her heart and soul.
She is survived by her daughters, Jessica (Beto) Izaguirre and Priscilla Rodriguez; brothers, Ernest Espinosa; and grandchildren, Trey and Alyssa Izaguirre.
A Rosary was recited Feb. 21, 2021, Moore Funeral Home Chapel at 7 p.m. Mass was held Monday, Feb. 22, 2021 St. Therese Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. Burial followed at St. Bernard Cemetery.
Arrangements were under the direction of Moore Funeral Home Inc., 402 S. Alamo St., Refugio, TX, 78377, 361-526-4334.