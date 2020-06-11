Mary D. Montalvo, 77, passed away June 7, 2020. She was born August 12, 1942, in Kerrville, Texas, to the late Jose and Maria DeLaPaz.
She is survived by her husband, John A. Montalvo of Woodsboro; sons, Adalbert Montalvo of Texarkana and John Dion Montalvo of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; daughter, Miranda Montalvo of Refugio; brothers, Anthonio DeLaPaz of Corpus Christi, George DeLaPaz of San Antonio and Chris DeLaPaz of Indiana; sisters, Magdelina of Refugio and Alicia of San Antonio; seven grandchildren; and six great- grandchildren.
The rosary will be recited Friday, June 12, Moore Funeral Home Chapel at 7 p.m.
Mass will be celebrated Saturday, June 13, St. at Therese Catholic Church at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Bernard Cemetery.
Moore Funeral Home
