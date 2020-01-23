Mary E. Coleman passed away on Jan. 21, 2020, at the age of 104.
Arrangements for a family graveside service will be made through Moore Funeral Home in Refugio, Texas. She will be buried alongside her late husband and parents.
Mary was a native of Victoria, Texas, the daughter of James H. Coward and Mary E. Coward (formerly Mary E. Marmion). In 1936, she married Samuel Reagan Coleman. They started their family in southeast Texas then subsequently moved to Jackson, Mississippi in 1952 where they raised four sons. Mary was a homemaker until she was widowed in early life in 1967.
She taught 5th grade at St. Richard School for a short time and then spent a number of years working at her chosen profession of librarian at St. Joseph High School, Northside Library, the University Center library and the St. Dominic Hospital library. It is notable that she resumed working on her college education during this time, taking night and summer courses. She earned a Masters Degree in Library Science at age 59.
Mary was an active member of St. Richard Catholic Church as well as the Petrol Club and the Cosmos Club where she enjoyed playing bridge. She will be remembered for her kindness and compassion which guided her in various volunteer activities including escorting blind adults to Catholic Mass, tutoring adults in reading and writing and serving meals at Stewpot Community Services. She was also proud of her participation in Mission Mississippi, an interfaith/interracial service organization that promotes understanding and respect.
Loving the adventure of travel, Mary visited all the continents. She traveled internationally into her mid-80s and continued to travel domestically into her 90s.
Mary was blessed with exceptional health throughout her long lifetime. Mary was loyal to and cherished by her friends. She will be most remembered as a loving mother by her four “boys” and a loving grandmother to her five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren and will be deeply missed.
She is survived by her sons, Reagan Coleman Jr. (Carol) of Jackson, Mississippi; Carter Coleman (Carla) of Little Rock, Arkansas; Vincent Coleman (Bonnie) of Jackson, Mississippi and Michael Coleman of New Orleans, Louisiana.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc.. 402 South Alamo Street, Refugio, Texas 78377 361-526-4334.
