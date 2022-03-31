Mary Elaine O’Neal was born April 11, 1943, in Shamrock, Texas, to Curtis and Sarah Pauline O’Neal. Mary passed away peacefully, with her loved ones by her side, on March 28, 2022, just two weeks shy of her 79th birthday. After marrying Milton Alvin Gillespie in 1967, they started a family and a farming business, eventually building a home and settling in Bonnie View, Texas.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Milton, her sisters Billie Jean Smith and Paula Hester, and many other special friends and loved ones. She is survived by her sister Peggy O’Neal and brother Curtis (Judy) O’Neal, both of New Braunfels, Texas, and many loving nieces and nephews, family, and friends.
Mary also leaves behind her loving children, their spouses, and her grandchildren, including her son Robert “Bobby” (Julie) Stoner of Corpus Christi, Texas, son Dean Wayne Gillespie of Deleon, Texas, daughter Donna Joann (Bill) Bright of Allen, Texas, son Mitchell Neal (Maria) Gillespie of San Antonio, Texas, and daughter Gina Michele Gillespie (Cody Graham) of Woodsboro, Texas. She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Byron Wade Stoner, Zian Matthew Newcomer, Chase Matthew Bright, Emma Mae Graham, and Amelia “Millie” Mae Gillespie. She loved her kids and grandchildren fiercely and always welcomed a houseful of family with a plethora of laughs, love, and more food than any one family could ever eat.
Mary lived to serve others. She focused on taking care of her children in their formative years, always volunteering to help with her kids’ activities, bringing food for holiday parties, and shuttling her kids and their friends to and from school activities. During harvest, she could be counted on for delivering food to the men working in the fields.
Her family will desperately miss all her traits and quirks, but most notably, her contagious laugh, her forgiving nature, and her ability to just listen when we needed her the most. She was a proud Christian and loved Jesus, yet she could cut up and have a great time. She had a dry sense of humor at times and was full of wit. She wasn’t judgmental. She always understood that everyone was just doing their best.
Mary was small in stature, but she was tough. In August 2021, she was diagnosed with small-cell carcinoma and went through chemotherapy and radiation and was in remission at the time of her death. Although we will miss her every single day, we are so happy that she is reconnected in heaven with her husband, parents, sisters, and friends, and that she is out of pain and sickness.
Arrangements provided by Moore Funeral Home. Visitation will be Monday, April 4, from 6-8 p.m. at Moore Funeral Home.Services will be Tuesday, April 5, at 10 a.m. at La Rosa Cemetery, if weather permits. Services will be moved to Moore Funeral Home in case of inclement weather.
