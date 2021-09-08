Woodsboro – Mary Maebeth Linney, 63, of Woodsboro, Texas, passed away September 4th, 2021. Mary Maebeth Linney was born on August 8th , 1958 to Ottis and Mary Elizabeth Gold. She is survived by her husband, Frank Linney; a brother, Rocky Gold of Refugio; sisters, Janie (Brad) Murphey and Cody (Arlen) Walker both of Refugio; two daughters, Sarah Niemann (Chris) of Woodsboro, Ellie Linney of Woodsboro; two grandchildren, Trevor Niemann and Layton Niemann of Woodsboro; and multiple nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services are as follows: Visitation on Wednesday, September 8th, 6 to 8 p.m; Funeral on Thursday, September 9th, 10 a.m., at Moore Funeral home chapel. Graveside service will follow at La Rosa Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Trevor Niemann, Layton Niemann, Justin Walker, James Parker, Morgan Murphey and Garrett Murphey. Honorary pallbearer is Casey Borden.
Services under the direction of Moore Funeral Home, Refugio Texas, 361-526-4334.