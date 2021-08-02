Mary V. Sanchez, 79, passed away July 25, 2021. She was born July 14, 1942, in Refugio, to the late Hinjio and Pauline Valenzuela.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; sons, Felix Sanchez Jr. and George Sanchez; and two brothers, Guadalupe Valenzuela and Louis Valenzuela.
She is survived by her husband Felix Sanchez Sr. of Refugio; daughters , Gina (Richard) Loya of Universal City and Selina Mendez of Goliad; brother, Frank Valenzuela of San Antonio; sisters, Frances Elizalde, Janie Kelly and Salome Garza all of Refugio and Marcy Cortines of Goliad; nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, Moore Funeral Home Chapel from 3 to 7 p.m. with a Rosary being recited at 7 p.m. Mass will be held Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, St. James Catholic Church at 10 a.m. At the family’s request, COVID-19 restrictions apply for this service.
Services are entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 402 South Alamo Street, Refugio, Texas 78377, 361-526-4334.