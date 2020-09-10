Way back in December of 1937, on a chilly winter day out in the boonies west of Woodsboro, Abelina Gonzalez Villarreal and her husband Catarino Villarreal brought a lovely little sprite into the world. They called her “Beloved” and named her Maria.
Mary Villarreal Veselka lived a long, fruitful life filled with love for her family and friends. She left us on Sept. 5, 2020.
We, her children, already miss her more than we can say: Rick McMahan and his wife Donna of Woodsboro, Peg McMahan of Durango, Colorado, Lindy McMahan of Woodsboro, Cindy McMahan of Corpus Christi and Kelly Veselka and his wife Vickie of Woodsboro.
Mary was the proud matriarch of five generations: 5 children, 9 grandchildren, plus 17 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren. Mary was a curious, adventurous soul who traveled the country. To say that Mary loved to cook and bake doesn’t even begin to describe the joy and satisfaction she got from feeding her family and friends. Mary also loved fishing.
With heartfelt gratitude, we thank our friends for your calls and prayers this summer, beginning with Mom’s broken hip and then cancer diagnosis. We are especially grateful for JoBeth Whitlow and Mary Michelle Marquis of Hospice of South Texas for their loving care of our beloved mom and their unfailing support of our family.
Although we wish we could gather with family and friends to tell great stories about Mary, her memorial service has been postponed.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Hospice of South Texas whose care and expertise helped us care for Mom and offered respite in the storm.
