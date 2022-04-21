Maximino Villarreal, 83, of Refugio, Texas, passed away Wednesday, April 20, 2022. He was born on October 1, 1939, to the late Mr. and Mrs. Pedro Villarreal. He is survived by his daughter, Tina Marie Springs of Kerrville, Texas; brothers, Tony Villarreal of Victoria, Texas, Gilbert Villarreal of Corpus Christi, Texas, Al Villarreal of Refugio, Texas; sisters, Pat Rivera (Gilbert) of Austin, Texas, Rosie Vela (Godfrey) of Corpus Christi, Texas, Severa Rodriguez of Tyler, Texas; 3 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. A rosary will be recited on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 9:30 am at Moore Funeral Home followed by funeral services at 10:00 am. Funeral arrangements are by Moore Funeral Home in Refugio, Texas.