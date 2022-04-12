Melba Faye Haeber Lenhart passed away Sunday morning April 10, 2022. She was born November 23, 1933.
She was preceded in death by parents, Olga and Morris Haeber; husband, Robert Lenhart; grandson, Robert Clifton Lenhart; great-granddaughter, Elliana Garcia; five sisters, Velma, Coella, Olivia, Lucille, Opal; and five brothers, Roy, Conley, Willard, Leonard and Nolan.
Melba is survived by her sister, Della Banks; daughter, Debi Jackson (Jimmy); sons, Clifton Lenhart (Pam), and Vernon Lenhart (Mary); granddaughters, Casey and Heather (Eddie); great-grandson, Robert Eugene; great-granddaughters, Addison and Nadia Joy; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Tivoli Cemetery Association to help with upkeep and maintenance of the cemetery. Send in care of Etta Wright, PO Box 329, Tivoli, TX 77990.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 14, 2022, from 4-6 p.m. at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home in Port Lavaca. Private burial will be at a later date.
Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, Port Lavaca