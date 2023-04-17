Melissa Sanchez, 38, passed away April 8, 2023. She was born August 14, 1984, in Beeville, Texas to the late Eugenia and Felix Sanchez Jr.
She is survived by her fiancé Pedro Ortiz; grandfather, Felix Sanchez Sr.; grandparents, C.H. and Ernestina Hadley; sisters, Jennifer Herrera, Terrylee Royal; and brother, Felix Sanchez III. She has 3 nieces Alexia, Aleia, Aleina Sanchez, and nephew Wyatt Thompson, who she loved very much and spoiled. She was raised by Momo (Pauline Valenzuela) and has aunts and uncles who loved her as their little sister.
Melissa loved cooking, making homemade tortillas and BBQ on Sundays. She loved playing Bingo, and Loteria as well as taking fishing trips with family. She got over her fear of cats and adopted Juju, they were each other strength during some difficult times. Her smile and high-pitched voice will be one to remember always. She is flying high with our family in heaven.
Visitation for the celebration of her life will be Friday, April 21, 2023, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. at St. Luke Baptist Church. On Saturday, April 22, 2023, Mass at 10:00 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church. Spreading of ashes will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery and Bayside.