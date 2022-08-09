Michael Alan Riggins passed away on August 1, 2022, at the age of 67 in Bayside, Texas. He was born on October 14, 1954, in Corpus Christi, Texas to the late Vera and Kenneth Riggins. Michael grew up in Corpus Christi, Texas and was a 1974 graduate of Carroll High School.
Michael enlisted in the U.S. Navy on September 30, 1974 and was assigned to the USS John Marshall (SSBN 611), an Ethan Allen-class submarine. Michael was always incredibly proud to have been of service to his country. Michael retired in 2018 after 36 years at the Corpus Christi Army Depot (CCAD). He was an aviation mechanic, and his favorite helicopters were the Chinook and Black Hawk. Michael’s knowledge of aviation and aircraft at air shows was impressive to all. As a member of the Commemorative Air Force (CAF) and CAF’s Flightline Service Detachment, Michael enjoyed being on the frontline at air shows and servicing planes, especially WWII vintage aircraft with oil and smoke oil. He was fortunate to be offered rides on several WWII aircraft along the way and enjoyed working alongside his fellow oil crew members, Tora Tora pilots, Devil Dog crew and many other performers.
Michael had many hobbies. He was a lifelong Houston Astros fan and baseball was his favorite sport. Whether watching from the comfort of his home or at an in-person game, Michael enjoyed the game equally. He was a former season ticket holder for Hooks baseball and enjoyed seeing many future Astro stars play ball. Michael also loved his Harley Davidson. While an owner of several motorcycles, HD Road Glide was his all-time favorite. “Darth Vader” never disappointed him, and he loved to ride both short back country roads and cross country.
Michael had a passion for the rodeo and served on the Corpus Christi Rodeo committee for many years volunteering at slack and the rodeo event. He loved meeting the cowboys and cowgirls and enjoyed several trips to the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas. It was always fun to see those he met in his hometown make it to the final competition.
Michael also found enjoyment in golfing, gardening, fishing, hunting, traveling, cooking, music and in his younger days, surfing. He took pride in collecting aviation art, WWII airplane models, challenge coins, silver dollars and Harley Davidson items.
He is survived by a loving family: his former wife Cynthia, his brother Patrick and wife Tencha and their sons, Kenneth and Kevin Riggins, his sister Colleen and husband Rick MacMane, children Jennifer Gamez (Bryan), Julie and Jason Ridenour and Jonathon MacMane; great nephews Noah and Luke Gamez.
Michael was also honored to have a lasting friendship with his flight line crew Troy Fitting, Joseph Cradit, Pappy Padgett, Troy Clayton, and the late Don Emmons, as well as his longtime neighbor and classmate Robert Salinas.
Visitation will be held from 10 – 11 a.m., on Saturday, August 13, 2022, followed by funeral services at 11 a.m. at Moore Funeral Home, 402 S. Alamo Street, Refugio, Texas. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery (FM 136 & Cemetery Road) in Bayside, Texas.